Wednesday, May 25th 2022, 6:11 pm

By: News On 6

The heavy rain pushed several creeks to their limit with some slight flooding on Wednesday.

The highest water was in Skiatook, Sperry and the north side of Tulsa along the route of Bird Creek and its tributaries.

News On 6's Emory Bryan was live at 5 p.m. along Bird Creek in Mohawk Park.