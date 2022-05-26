OHP Troopers Respond After School Bus Crashes Along The Turner Turnpike

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers closed a portion of the Turner Turnpike after a school bus was involved in a crash on Thursday morning.
According to troopers, a bus crashed into a retaining wall just east of Stroud in Lincoln County. Troopers say no children were on the bus at the time of the crash.
OHP Troopers closed a portion of the Turner Turnpike, but the roadway has since reopened.
Currently, it is unclear what district the buses belong to, or if the driver was injured.
Image Provided By: Chad McCaslin
This is a developing story, check back for the latest update.