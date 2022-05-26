OHP Troopers Respond After School Bus Crashes Along The Turner Turnpike


Thursday, May 26th 2022, 7:39 am
By: Gabe Castillo


STROUD, Oklahoma -

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers closed a portion of the Turner Turnpike after a school bus was involved in a crash on Thursday morning.

According to troopers, a bus crashed into a retaining wall just east of Stroud in Lincoln County. Troopers say no children were on the bus at the time of the crash.

OHP Troopers closed a portion of the Turner Turnpike, but the roadway has since reopened.

Currently, it is unclear what district the buses belong to, or if the driver was injured.

OHP Troopers Respond After School Bus Crashes Along The TurnerImage Provided By: Chad McCaslin

Click Here to View The News On 6 Traffic Map For The Latest Traffic Updates.


This is a developing story, check back for the latest update.