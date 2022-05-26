Cooking Corner: Italian Dressing
Thursday, May 26th 2022, 1:15 pm
By:
News On 6
Sharon Stroud joined the News On 6 team in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen on Thursday to share a recipe for an Italian dressing that will go with just about everything.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup extra virgin olive oil
- ⅓ cup apple cider vinegar
- ¾ tsp. Himalaya pink salt
- ¼ tsp. ground celery seed
- ¼ tsp. dry mustard
- ¼ tsp. cayenne pepper
- ¼ to ½ tsp. cracked red pepper
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- dash of bottled hot pepper sauce
- 2 tsp. onion, chopped very fine
- 2 tsp. red bell pepper, chopped very fine
Directions:
Combine ingredients in a jar. Cover and shake. Makes about 1⅓ cups of dressing. Store at room temperature or in the refrigerator.