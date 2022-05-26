Cooking Corner: Italian Dressing

Thursday, May 26th 2022, 1:15 pm

By: News On 6

Sharon Stroud joined the News On 6 team in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen on Thursday to share a recipe for an Italian dressing that will go with just about everything.

Ingredients:

1 cup extra virgin olive oil ⅓ cup apple cider vinegar ¾ tsp. Himalaya pink salt ¼ tsp. ground celery seed ¼ tsp. dry mustard ¼ tsp. cayenne pepper ¼ to ½ tsp. cracked red pepper 1 clove garlic, minced dash of bottled hot pepper sauce 2 tsp. onion, chopped very fine 2 tsp. red bell pepper, chopped very fine

Directions:

Combine ingredients in a jar. Cover and shake. Makes about 1⅓ cups of dressing. Store at room temperature or in the refrigerator.