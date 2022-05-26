Cooking Corner: Italian Dressing


Thursday, May 26th 2022, 1:15 pm
By: News On 6


Sharon Stroud joined the News On 6 team in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen on Thursday to share a recipe for an Italian dressing that will go with just about everything.

Ingredients:

  1. 1 cup extra virgin olive oil                                      
  2. ⅓ cup apple cider vinegar
  3. ¾ tsp. Himalaya pink salt                                       
  4. ¼ tsp. ground celery seed 
  5. ¼ tsp. dry mustard                                                  
  6. ¼ tsp. cayenne pepper
  7. ¼ to ½ tsp. cracked red pepper
  8. 1 clove garlic, minced                                            
  9. dash of bottled hot pepper sauce
  10. 2 tsp. onion, chopped very fine                            
  11. 2 tsp. red bell pepper, chopped very fine

Directions:

Combine ingredients in a jar. Cover and shake. Makes about 1⅓ cups of dressing. Store at room temperature or in the refrigerator.