Rogers State Softball One Step Closer To Division II World Series

Thursday, May 26th 2022, 5:33 pm

The buzz around Claremore right now, all centers around softball.

For the first time in its history - Rogers State University is in the division II college world series. The Hillcats won on Thursday 7-2 against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles to advance.

"This is huge,” said Travis Peck, the director of alumni engagement for the University. “This is a wonderful opportunity for us to be nationally recognized."

Thursday afternoon, students, alumni, faculty, and residents held a watch party at J Farleys in Claremore, 720 miles away from the team's first game in Denver, Colorado. The 53-10 Hillcats match up against Southern Indiana.

"This could be one of the best things that's happened to RSU athletics," said Peck.

Peck says the team's success has been the talk of campus. It's also exposing the University to potential new students.

Addison Sewell works in admissions.

"Having the super-regional at RSU got a lot of people on campus,” said Sewell. “And that's one thing we found. If we get people on campus, they're like oh this is a four year institution so it's helped with that and just the promotional side of it."

Sewell says the team's run is also bringing everyone together, which she hopes will continue. Either win or lose.

"Events like this haven't had before so just getting everyone together has been really fun," said Sewell.

The group plans to hold another watch party for the next game.