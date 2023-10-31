In honor of Halloween, we invited local sports podcast host and speaker Amy Siegfried to talk to us about haunted sports venues around North America.

By: News On 6

Local Sports Podcast Host On Haunted Venues Around The US

The haunted spots include the Skirvin hotel in Oklahoma City, the University of Notre Dame, Camp Randall in Wisconsin, and more.

You can catch Amy Siegfried on her "Last Night's Game" podcast wherever you download your podcasts.