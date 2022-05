Friday, May 27th 2022, 12:43 pm

By: News On 6

Watch: OU Health Chief of Psychiatry Offers Tips On Dealing With Phone Addiction

Do you have nomophobia? That's the fear of being without a mobile device.

One OU researcher and professor has been looking into why Oklahomans can't seem to live without their phones.

OU Health Chief of Psychiatry Dr. Britta Ostermeyer joined the News On 6 team on Friday to discuss cell phone addiction and how to break it!