News On 6 9 a.m. Newscast (May 28)
Join the conversation
)
Saturday, May 28th 2022, 12:41 pm
By:
News On 6
News On 6 9 a.m. Newscast (May 28)
News On 6 9 a.m. Newscast (May 28)
Top Headlines
Oklahoma Sooners Heading Back To Women’s College World Series
News On 6
The Oklahoma Sooners are headed back to the Women's College World Series.
Police Inaction Moves To Center Of Uvalde Shooting Probe
Associated Press
The actions — or more notably, the inaction — of a school district police chief and other law enforcement officers have become the center of the investigation into this week’s shocking school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
GRDA Police: 42-Year-Old Man Drowns In Creek, Authorities Investigating
News On 6
Grand River Dam Authority (GRDA) Police said a 42-year-old man drowned after jumping into Flint Creek trying to rescue his son Saturday afternoon.
Tropical Storm Agatha Could Become 'Life-Threatening' Hurricane
CBS News
Agatha, the first tropical storm of the 2022 hurricane season in the Pacific, formed Saturday off Mexico's southern coast. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Agatha is expected to become a hurricane and head towards land, adding that the storm could produce "potentially life-threatening" floods and mudslides.
Children Among 31 Killed At Church Fair Stampede In Nigeria
Associated Press
A stampede Saturday at a church charity event in southern Nigeria left 31 people dead and seven injured, police told The Associated Press, a shocking development at a program that aimed to offer hope to the needy. One witness said the dead included a pregnant woman and many children.
Air Travelers Face Cancellations Over Memorial Day Weekend
Associated Press
Airline travelers are not only facing sticker shock this Memorial Day weekend, the kickoff to the summer travel season. They’re also dealing with a pileup of flight cancellations.
View More Stories