Saturday, May 28th 2022, 7:05 pm

By: News On 6

Man Accused Of Shooting At Woman Arrested By Stillwater Police

Stillwater Police arrested a man they said fired a gun at a woman Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a home near 5th and Burdick around 1 a.m.

They said the man fired shots at the woman as she was trying to leave the house.

Officers arrested him, but have not released his name.

The woman was not injured.