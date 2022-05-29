×
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
Sunday Forecast With Sawyer Wells
Join the conversation (
)
Saturday, May 28th 2022, 10:42 pm
By:
Sawyer Wells
Sunday Forecast With Sawyer Wells
TULSA, Oklahoma -
Meteorologist Sawyer Wells with the Sunday forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Top Headlines
Florida Condo Collapse Settlement Reached, Tops $1 Billion
Associated Press
Attorneys for the families who lost relatives in last year’s collapse of a Florida condominium tower that killed 98 people reached a $1.02 billion settlement Friday, providing a speedy resolution to lawsuits that could have dragged on for years.
Hickory House BBQ Closes After 41 Years In Sapulpa
McKenzie Gladney
One of Sapulpa's most beloved restaurants has now closed its doors, closing the book a 41-year Route 66 legacy. News On 6's McKenzie Gladney joined News On 6 at 6 p.m. in Sapulpa with the story.
Floral Haven Funeral Home Hosts 50th 'Avenue Of Flags' Tribute
Johnny Resendiz
The Floral Haven Funeral Home, Crematory & Cemetery in Broken Arrow celebrated the 50th anniversary of their Avenue of Flags tribute Saturday morning. The event honors veterans who have died and are buried in the cemetery.
Oklahoma Sooners Heading Back To Women’s College World Series
News On 6
The Oklahoma Sooners are headed back to the Women's College World Series.
Cowboy Baseball Comes Up Short In Big 12 Championship Semifinals
OSU Athletics
Oklahoma State's bid for a sixth Big 12 Championship title game appearance in the last eight tournaments came to an end Saturday night as the fourth-seeded Cowboys dropped a 9-2 contest to fifth-seeded Texas at Globe Life Field.
Tulsa Animal Non-Profits Hosts Mega Dog Adoption Event
News On 6
The PGA may be over but the PGAP, or "Please Go Adopt a Pup" was held on Saturday. Oklahoma Alliance for Animals and Tulsa Animal Welfare partnered up at Expo Square to host a mega dog adoption event.
View More Stories