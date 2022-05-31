Healthy Fried Rice


Tuesday, May 31st 2022, 4:10 pm
By: News On 6


TULSA, Oklahoma -

AC Marshall from Marshall's Family Catering joined News On 6 at 4 in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchens! Today, AC is going to show us how to make healthy fried rice.

Ingredients

3 cups of brown or white rice cooked.

4 tbsp olive oil

1 small onion finely chopped

2 minced garlic cloves

1 cup corn

1 four ox can of drained green chilies

1/2 cup chopped tomatoes

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon of paprika

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

2 sliced green onions

Directions

1. Add Olive Oil to a large skillet over medium heat

2. When oil is hot add onions and saute until soft

3. Add tomatoes, corn, green chilies, and garlic. Saute for 1 minute

4. Add seasoning mix well

5. Turn heat down and add rice

6. Cook for 4 minutes, frequently blended

7. Add green onions stir and serve.