AC Marshall from Marshall's Family Catering joined News On 6 at 4 in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchens! Today, AC is going to show us how to make healthy fried rice.
Ingredients
3 cups of brown or white rice cooked.
4 tbsp olive oil
1 small onion finely chopped
2 minced garlic cloves
1 cup corn
1 four ox can of drained green chilies
1/2 cup chopped tomatoes
1/2 teaspoon chili powder
1 teaspoon of paprika
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
2 sliced green onions
Directions
1. Add Olive Oil to a large skillet over medium heat
2. When oil is hot add onions and saute until soft
3. Add tomatoes, corn, green chilies, and garlic. Saute for 1 minute
4. Add seasoning mix well
5. Turn heat down and add rice
6. Cook for 4 minutes, frequently blended
7. Add green onions stir and serve.