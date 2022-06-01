Adjustment Board Denies Request For Facility To House Unaccompanied Minors In Tulsa County

Tuesday, May 31st 2022, 9:27 pm

A plan to house children in Green Country who illegally crossed the US border is no longer happening.

Cherokee Nation Businesses wanted to use a building at the Cherokee Industrial Park near Owasso to house up to 4,000 children.

A request to re-zone the land quickly turned into a discussion on federal immigration policy.

The proposal is unique - turning a massive 800,000 square foot facility in northern Tulsa County into secure housing for thousands of unaccompanied migrant and refugee children.

Nathan Cross, an attorney for Cherokee Nation Businesses, which would operate the facility explained it'd be there to house, feed, and educate children.

He said although none would be allowed to leave, it'd be better than the more jail-like facilities they currently sit in while their cases are reviewed.

“This could become some sort of straw man for discussion about larger Federal immigration policy … We’re not here to bless or take exception with federal immigration policy, this is simply a request of this board that this use fit on this particular piece of property," he said at the meeting.

Despite his explanation on how the facility would operate, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and members of the public had concerns.

“There’s so many unanswered questions here. This appears to be moving at a warp speed," said Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado.

Cross said public input and more information would come with time. However, negotiations with the building's current owner and pressure from the federal government meant today's proposal had to come first.

“There things that we cannot address here today. This is simply a request to review this very unique use that has not been asked for in the City of Tulsa to my knowledge at this very unique location that is set up almost ideally for it," he said.

The board voted to deny the request three to one.

In a statement Cherokee Nation Businesses CEO Chuck Garrett said, "We are disappointed the Board did not approve our request. There are many children in need of compassionate care and humanitarian services. Rest assured, we will immediately begin to work alternative solutions to help meet the vital needs of our government partner."



