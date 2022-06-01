×
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
Wednesday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Join the conversation (
)
Tuesday, May 31st 2022, 10:32 pm
By:
Travis Meyer
Wednesday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Wednesday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Wednesday Mid-Morning Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Wednesday and a look at the week ahead.
Wednesday Morning Forecast with Alan Crone
Alan Crone
News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone has a look at your Wednesday morning weather forecast.
Tuesday Evening Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your evening forecast.
Top Headlines
Hurricane Agatha Kills At Least 11 People, Leaves 20 Missing In Mexico
CBS News
Hurricane Agatha caused flooding and mudslides that killed at least 11 people and left 20 missing, the governor of the southern state of Oaxaca said Tuesday.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson Facing 23rd Lawsuit For Alleged Sexual Misconduct
CBS News
Another massage therapist has filed a civil lawsuit against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, raising the number of women who have accused him of sexual misconduct to 23.
Las Vegas Becomes Unlikely Model For Water Conservation
CBS News
Millions in Southern California are facing new water restrictions due to a megadrought crippling the Southwest, but across the border in Nevada — they've been conserving water for years. Now, officials in Las Vegas are going a step further by ripping out all the water-guzzling grass that serves no real purpose.
Company To Las Vegas Chapels: No More Elvis-Themed Weddings
Associated Press
Las Vegas chapels of love that use Elvis Presley’s likeness could find themselves becoming Heartbreak Hotels.
Watch: Consumer Expert Rebecca Gramuglia Discusses How To Save Money At Summer Concerts
News On 6
Some big-name artists are coming to Oklahoma music venues this summer.
Watch: Children's Librarian Joy Carr Discusses Tulsa City-County Library's Summer Reading Program
News On 6
Now that school is out for many students, it's time for bookworms to dive into the pages this summer as the Tulsa City-County Library's Summer Reading Program kicks off!
View More Stories