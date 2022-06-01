Wednesday, June 1st 2022, 4:00 am

By: News On 6

Flood Watch In Effect Across Parts Of Green Country

A Flood Watch is in effect across parts of Green Country on Wednesday morning.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), Craig, Creek, Nowata, Osage, Pawnee and Washington counties are all currently under a Flood Watch.

The NWS says these thunderstorms moving across parts of the state have the potential to producde wind gusts updwwards of 40 mph.

According to the NWS flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible in parts of the state under the Flood Watch.

