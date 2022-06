Wednesday, June 1st 2022, 5:25 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police Pull Over Driver Traveling 55 MPH Over Speed Limit Along Highway 75

Tulsa Police pulled over a driver accused of traveling 55 mph over the speed limit along Highway-75 on Monday

Police say they caught the driver in a Mazda hatchback going 120 mph in a 65mph zone.

Tulsa Police say the driver will now face a court date for aggravated speeding.