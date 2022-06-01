Wednesday, June 1st 2022, 9:07 am

By: News On 6

Sapulpa Man Returns Home After Being Hospitalized Nearly 500 Days With COVID-19

A Sapulpa man is finally back home after spending nearly 500 days in the hospital with COVID-19.

John Rampey was hospitalized for 498 days, or 17 months, with the virus. Family and friends held a celebration for his homecoming on Tuesday.

John said he's been contacted by people from all over the country who have been praying for him.

"I've had people from Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas, California, you name it, people have been contacted or sendin' cards," said John Rampey.

John said he has three suitcases full of cards.