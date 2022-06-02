How To Find, Use News On 6 Streaming App

Thursday, June 2nd 2022, 3:46 pm

By: News On 6

How To Find, Use The News On 6 Streaming App

You can catch Oklahoma's Own News On 6 on your schedule. That includes weather, breaking news, our award-winning Oklahoma's Own Originals specials -- all on the News On 6 streaming app.

And it's all free.

Go to the app store or section of your Amazon Fire stick, Roku or Apple TV device, and type in News On 6. Our app will pop up. Select it and install, and then open it. Our app will appear on your home screen.

When you open the app, you can see the sections available to you. If we're live, you'll see live content. Notice the available sections: Live, News, Crime, Sports, Newscasts, Oklahoma's Own Originals, Specials, Extras, Most Popular and About Us.

In the live section, you'll be able to watch our newscasts, Osage SkyNews 6, storm tracker footage and even some of our Facebook Live streams.

The news section is where you can select to watch individual stories from recent newscasts. Weather forecasts can also be found here.