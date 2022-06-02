Man Comes Face To Face with Shooter At Tulsa Doctor's Office, Calls 911

Thursday, June 2nd 2022, 5:47 pm

A man who was inside the office when the shooting happened Wednesday, says he came face to face with the gunman.

Zack Krou says the gunman pointed the gun in his face and told him to run. He says he ran and immediately called 911. He says he's still in shock and never expected any of this. He says he called 911. but wish there was more he could have done.

Zack Krou says he went to the Natalie Building to see a doctor about some leg pain. He says he'd only been visiting with Dr. Stephanie Husen a few seconds before everything started.

“She had come into the room and literally the moment she shut the door we heard a commotion out in the hallway,” he said.

He says he could tell someone outside of the room he was in was frustrated, but never expected gunfire and violence.

“Heard somebody say, no don’t do it, and two shots were fired," he said.

He says Dr. Husen immediately told him to get into the nurse's station and hide. He says she left the room, and seconds later the gunman walked in.

“The gunman actually came around and pointed an AR-15 in my face, less than 3 feet, told me I wasn’t the person he was looking for, to get out of the building and don’t come back," he said.

He says he ran through an x-ray room, down the stairwell, and out the door, calling 911 frantically as he ran.

He says he was in shock to learn Dr. Husen died. He says this is something that will stay with him forever.

“In a way getting a bit of survivors guilt, knowing that the person who was there to take care of us, literally did above and beyond that, by sacrificing herself, by making sure others were able to get out of

The hospital in a timely manner," he said.

He says even though this was his first visit with Dr. Husen, he could tell she was an incredible doctor. He says he also had appointments in the past with Dr. Phillips, and he was a great doctor and person.