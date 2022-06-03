×
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 2)
Join the conversation (
)
Thursday, June 2nd 2022, 7:53 pm
By:
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 2)
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 2)
Top Headlines
Tulsa Mayor Expresses Gratitude To First Responders, Hospital Staff
News On 6
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said although there is nothing anyone can do to make the pain go away, he is grateful to all of the heroes who ran to help during Wednesday's mass shooting.
Muskogee Mayor Shares Details About Saint Francis Shooting Suspect
Ashlyn Brothers
The Saint Francis shooting suspect Michael Louis lived in Muskogee, where he was neighbors with the town’s Mayor.
Couple Recounts Being In Dr. Phillips' Office The Moment Gunman Began Shooting
Brian Dorman
We talked to a couple who was inside an exam room with Dr. Preston Phillips when Michael Louis opened the door, shot and killed the doctor.
Shooter Carried Letter Detailing Intentions To Kill Tulsa Doctor
News On 6
Four victims have been identified from a mass shooting at a Tulsa doctor's office Wednesday afternoon that also claimed the life of the suspect, police said.
Veteran, Doctors, Parents Among Victims Of Tulsa Mass Shooting
Barry Mangold
The Tulsa Police Department released the names of the four victims of Wednesday’s deadly shooting at a medical building.
Oklahoma Democrats Call For Gun Reform, Safety-Measures Amid Rising Gun Violence
Feliz Romero
The Democratic lawmakers started out their press conference extending thoughts and prayers to the families of the victims in Tulsa.
View More Stories