Typical June Pattern Arriving

Friday, June 3rd 2022, 7:39 am

A few scattered showers and storms are possible on Friday ahead of a weekend that could see even more wet weather.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

The next few days will remain messy from a pattern standpoint. The upper air flow will be mostly west to east on Friday but will gradually tilt from the northwest this weekend. As several waves move across the southern and central plains, storm chances will periodically continue, mostly for late night and early morning periods. There will be some chances for strong to severe storms and periods of locally heavy rainfall as these storm systems attempt to impact part of the area.

A few spotty showers will be possible this morning through midday, but the coverage will remain very low. Some morning clouds will thin to partly sunny later with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Mostly light winds are expected from the north this morning and the south this afternoon.

Later Friday night, additional storms will develop across the high plains of Texas and dive southeast across northwestern OK. A few of these may survive near our area Saturday morning before dissipating. By Saturday afternoon, additional scattered storms are possible across part of the area, and a few of these may be strong to severe. The coverage will remain scattered. Saturday late evening into Sunday morning represents another period that storms may develop to our north and impact part of southern Kansas and northern OK during the morning hours with a southward moving complex. This pattern may repeat itself for several days next week with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Thanks for reading the Friday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

KOTV

If you’re into podcasts, check out my daily weather update. Search for NewsOn6 and ‘Weather Out The Door’ on most podcast providers, including Spotify, Stitcher and Tune-In, or Click Here to listen on Apple Podcasts.