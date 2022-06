Friday, June 3rd 2022, 10:01 am

By: News On 6

The first-ever 'Highway To Henryetta' summer concert is set to kick off on June 11, as Troy Aikman's hometown is ready for the celebration.

The News on 6 team had the chance to speak with Aikman about the upcoming concert on News On 6 at 9 a.m.

Tickets are on sale now for fans who want to go to the concert in Henryetta.

For more information, click here.