Sunday, June 5th 2022, 10:56 am

By: News On 6

The Tulsa Master Gardeners are back with the famous Showcase Garden Tour.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

The tour allows people to explore some of Tulsa's most beautiful backyard gardens.

All proceeds fund the Tulsa Master Gardeners' educational and volunteer programs.

