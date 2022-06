Sunday, June 5th 2022, 9:46 pm

By: News On 6

Woman Killed, Another Injured In Broken Arrow Crash On Creek Turnpike

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a woman is dead after a crash in Broken Arrow.

The OHP said a car was traveling east on the Creek Turnpike near South Olive Avenue around 9 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators said the driver veered off the road and hit a tree.

Firefighters said a passenger, Shaniqua Wilson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.