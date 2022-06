Monday, June 6th 2022, 3:08 pm

By: News On 6

There is one week left to request an absentee ballot for the June 28th election.

All applications are due at local County Election Boards no later than 5 p.m. June 13. Absentee voting is available to everyone with no excuse necessary. Apply online using the Oklahoma Voter Portal, or pick up a paper application at a county election board.

It is against the law to submit an absentee ballot application for another person. Applications submitted in person will also require proof of identity.