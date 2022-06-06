Summer Program Launches To Help Tulsa Students With Reading

Monday, June 6th 2022, 5:21 pm

Tulsa second and third graders are getting help with their reading skills this summer thanks to a new program that started Monday.

“Project Teach” looks to not only help students become better readers but also strengthen their social and emotional skills. In addition to reading classes, students can also get in touch with their creative side with art, yoga, and more.

“Yoga was exciting, and it got me calm, and art is where you get to do all this fun stuff,” said Pierre, a student who just finished 2nd grade.

Organizers say the emphasis of Project Teach is on child development.

“We are trying to address the social-emotional learning aspect, mental health, while also working on reading,” said Sheyda Brown, the Deputy Director of the Terence Crutcher Foundation. “Because we know reading isn’t just how someone is able to study, but it’s more about, are they fed, are they mentally ready.”

Project Teach is headed by retired black educators, who say they wanted to continue giving back to the next generation in their community.

“They have still the desire to help students and they know, and they understand, that COVID has kind of created a lot of gaps for our students, especially for the younger ones," said Monya Brown, the Project Director for Project Teach.

Students say they were excited to have something fun to do that will also help them in the future.

“I don’t want to sit around and watch TV and be lazy, I can just like stretch out and learn before I get into even harder levels,” said Eric, a student who just finished 2nd grade.