1 Dead After Wreck In Adair County On Monday, OHP Investigates

Monday, June 6th 2022, 6:27 pm

By: News On 6

One person is dead after a car crash in Adair County on Monday afternoon, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

An 84-year-old man has died after a head-on collision in Stilwell, OHP said.

The incident happened south of Stilwell when one vehicle driven by the 84-year-old man was traveling southbound and crossed the center line, said OHP.

A second vehicle with two 38-year-old men inside swerved, in an attempt to avoid a collision, explained OHP.

However, the first vehicle hit the second vehicle head-on, OHP said.

This is a developing story...







