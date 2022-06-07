Tuesday, June 7th 2022, 4:31 am

Early-morning storm chances continue on Tuesday.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

Once again, we're tracking storms early Tuesday morning across part of the area. A few of these may be strong to severe but the overall severe threat remains limited Tuesday morning across the northern third of the state. Midday into early afternoon, storms may flare up ahead of an MCV moving across southeastern OK that may increase the severe potential. Regardless, remain aware of your weather surroundings during the early morning to midday hours. This same general pattern will persist for most of the week allowing for late night and early to mid-morning storm systems to impact the area. Additional severe weather threats will remain with most of the systems for the remainder of the week, especially late Thursday into early Friday morning.

Temps will remain near normal with afternoon highs in the lower to mid-80s. Slightly muggy weather will also continue. Daily wind speeds, at least for the next few days (other than the local storms) will be easing some compared to the past month. Wind direction is likely to change daily from the south to north and then back to south by afternoon. A surface front is expected to move across the area Friday bringing slightly cooler and drier air Saturday that should shut down storm chances for a few days as a mid-level ridge attempts to build near the region. Temps are also expected to rise into the upper 80s and lower 90s next week with increasing heat index values.

Alan Crone

