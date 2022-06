Tuesday, June 7th 2022, 5:38 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa's Gathering Place is unveiling new "Bilingual Explorer Packs."

Explorer packs are interactive park activities to help elementary-aged visitors have an immersive experience at the park.

Themes cover park activities like geology, engineering and nature.

The bilingual packs are available for free in English and Spanish.

Visitors can check out a pack with Guest Services at the Welcome Center in Williams Lodge.