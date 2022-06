Tuesday, June 7th 2022, 5:44 am

By: News On 6

City Of Broken Arrow To Dedicate New 'War At Home Memorial'

The City of Broken Arrow will soon dedicate its new memorial for veterans, known as the "War at Home Memorial."

The memorial at Veterans Park features 20 1,000-pound steel silhouettes of veterans.

It is designed to draw attention to the fight with PTSD many veterans face, and the 20 veterans lost each day to suicide.

The dedication will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Veterans Park in Broken Arrow.