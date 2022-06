Tuesday, June 7th 2022, 9:40 am

By: News On 6

If you or someone you know has ever dreamed of being a recording artist, there is a mentorship program and a series of open mic nights happening in Tulsa that you can get involved in.

It's called Groundwaves and non-profit Tulsa Creative Engine is behind it all.

Groundwaves organizers, Steph Simon and former OSU Basketball player Marshall Moses, joined the News On 6 team on Tuesday to discuss how to get involved.

For more information visit TulsaCreativeEngine.org or FireInLittleAfrica.com.