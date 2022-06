Tuesday, June 7th 2022, 5:35 pm

By: News On 6

Johnson Park In Tulsa To Receive $3 Million In Improvements

Johnson Park at 61st and Riverside is getting a $3 million makeover thanks to the "improve our Tulsa" sales tax package.

Tulsa Parks and Recreation is asking for the community's input when it comes to how to spend that money.

News On 6's Brooke Griffin had more on the options they are choosing from.