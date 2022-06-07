High School Seniors Participate In OHP Cadet Lawman Academy

Tuesday, June 7th 2022, 6:22 pm

High School seniors are getting a chance to experience what it's like to be an Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper.

The Cadet Lawman academy is offered every year. OHP said more than 30 percent of cadets who participate end up choosing a career in law enforcement.

About 68 High School seniors are participating this week in the Oklahoma Highway Patrol's Cadet Lawman Academy.

“They’ll be able to drive our cars, shoot some revolvers, go out on our boats, get to go up in the airplanes, just kind of experience what it’s like to be a trooper with the Oklahoma highway patrol," said Trooper Trey Matthews.

Matthews was a cadet himself in 2005.

He said it's a fun week that will stay with the cadets forever.

He said it helped influence his career path, but even if they don't decide to go into law enforcement, they'll learn lifelong valuable lessons.

“It gives them a taste of a career path they might want to take, here in the next couple of years as they graduate college and go into that next step in life," he said.

Cadet Fisher Hurt has heard about the program for years because his grandpa was an Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper.

He said he was excited he was finally able to participate.

“A lot of leadership skills and organizational skills, definitely put us on a schedule more than we might be used to definitely a good experience to be around these troopers who have made an impact in our state," he said.

Hurt said he's most excited to go up in the OHP aircraft, but he's also looking forward to the end of the week when he can celebrate completing the program.

“I’m ready for the graduation to know an accomplishment has been done, to get a sense of finishing something to the best of my ability," he said.

The program will wrap up on Friday.