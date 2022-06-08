×
Watch Live: News On 6 In The Morning
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
Weather Alerts: Click to See Watches and Warnings
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 7)
Tuesday, June 7th 2022, 7:45 pm
By:
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 7)
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 7)
News On 6
News On 6
News On 6
News On 6
News On 6
News On 6
News On 6
News On 6
News On 6
News On 6
News On 6
News On 6
News On 6
News On 6
Top Headlines
NASA To Launch 3 Rockets From Private Australian Space Port
Associated Press
NASA will launch a research rocket from remote northern Australia this month in the agency’s first blast off from a commercial space port outside the United States.
Experts Say No Relief In Sight As Gas Prices Continue To Rise
Cal Day
Many people are paying more for a gallon of gas than they ever have before. Experts say the high prices are likely to stick around for the foreseeable future.
Startup Company Produces Real Honey Without Bees
CBS News
From meat to milk, these days Americans are looking for plant-based alternatives.
Simone Biles, Others Seek $1B-Plus From FBI Over Nassar
Associated Press
Former Olympic gymnasts, including gold medalist Simone Biles, are among dozens of assault victims who are seeking more than $1 billion from the FBI for failing to stop sports doctor Larry Nassar, lawyers said Wednesday.
Tulsa Man Pleads Guilty To Killing 911 Dispatcher In Hit-And-Run Crash
News On 6
A Tulsa man has pleaded guilty to hitting and killing a 911 dispatcher in a hit-and-run crash in late 2021.
Police Arrest Man Accused Of Kicking In Front Door Of Tulsa Home
News On 6
Tulsa Police say a man currently on a suspended sentence for burglary, has been arrested again for a second count of burglary.
View More Stories