Police Arrest Man Accused Of Kicking In Front Door Of Tulsa Home

Wednesday, June 8th 2022, 5:56 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police say a man currently on a suspended sentence for burglary, has been arrested again for a second count of burglary.

Related Story: Witnesses Help Tulsa Police Catch Suspected Thieves

According to police, Davyon Caddell and Tikia Young pried open the side door to a garage of a home near 51st and Sheridan on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the two kicked in the door and that was when a mother and her son fled to a neighbors house through the front door.

Related Story: 1 Adult, 2 Juveniles In Custody After Attempted Tulsa Burglary

Records show Caddell was convicted in 2019 and 2021 for burglary and concealing stolen property and is currently on a five-year suspended sentence.























