Wednesday, June 8th 2022, 6:30 am

Experts Say No Relief In Sight As Gas Prices Continue To Rise

Many people are paying more for a gallon of gas than they ever have before. Experts say the high prices are likely to stick around for the foreseeable future.

Gas prices around Tulsa can be found starting at $4.49, which the American Automobile Association reports is the highest of all time. A spokesperson for the company says the rise in prices can be broken down into simple economics.

There is a strong demand for gas in the summer months, and sanctions on Russia because of the ongoing war with Ukraine are causing oil prices around the world to rise. AAA reports the average gallon of gas in Oklahoma is $4.54.

This time last week, the average price was $4.21. Last year at this time, gas was $2.75 on average.

Experts say it is unclear how much more prices could rise but there does not appear to be relief coming any time soon. Some drivers tell News On 6 they have seen the price jump 20 cents in just days.

“It’s pretty amazing, never thought I’d see it go up that much that fast,” said Jim Bischoff, a Tulsa resident.

“I’m kind of debating how I’m going to get from Point A to Point B,” said Corey Black, a Tulsa resident we found filling up. “I’m wondering, when did I move to California?”

Oklahoma isn’t quite at the California level yet. AAA reports the average price of gas in that state is $6.39.