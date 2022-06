Wednesday, June 8th 2022, 12:13 pm

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police are looking for the driver of a pickup truck who led officers on a chase Wednesday morning.

Officers tried to stop the pickup around 4 o'clock near Pine and Sheridan. Police say a grill and several air-conditioner units fell off a trailer during the chase. They say the driver bailed out of the truck near 13th and New Haven and ran off.

If you have any information about this incident call Tulsa Police.