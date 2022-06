Wednesday, June 8th 2022, 1:46 pm

Changes are coming to the Tishomingo intersection that saw the deaths of six teens in March.

At its meeting on Tuesday, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) approved lowering the speed limit approaching the interchange of US 377 and Oklahoma 22 from 50 to 45 MPH.

The department will also work with the city on future plans to reconfigure the junction.

Six teens were killed when they turned in front of an oncoming truck in March.

