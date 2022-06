Wednesday, June 8th 2022, 4:20 pm

By: News On 6

June is Men's Health Awareness Month.

A new survey 25% of men don't think they need annual health screenings. It also shows that nearly 70% of men believe they are naturally healthier than others. This Wellness Wednesday, Dr. Matthew Else with Utica Park Clinic joined News On 6 at 4 to talk about the steps men need to take to take better care of their health.