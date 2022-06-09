Teens Recount Moment Man Attempted To Break Into Home

Wednesday, June 8th 2022, 10:21 pm

A man is accused of trying to break into a home with three teenage girls inside.

The man has a lengthy criminal history and is currently on a suspended sentence.

Jessica Herrington said she will never forget the fear in her daughters' eyes when she returned home and learned what happened just minutes after she left for the store.

"To think that he was that close to coming inside the house with the kids is scary. It's terrifying," said Herrington.

Jessica Herrington is grappling with the 'what ifs?'

"It has been an all-day thing. We have had all kinds of craziness go on throughout the day. But I never thought... this was our grandparents' home. They lived here for 60 years before we lived here and we have never had anything like that happen," said Herrington.

Herrington said she was gone about 20 minutes to grab a few things from the store.

"It was me, my sister and my best friend," said Grace Herrington.

"It was not even 3 minutes after she left and we heard banging on the door," said Zoey Najera.

Tulsa County deputies said Tony Davis tried to open the locked door of the Berryhill home and spotted the girls through the window.

"He looked dead in our eyes and told us to open the door and that's when our dog got in front of all of us and started growling," said Najera. "We just went to the bedroom. We took the dog and we turned off the lights. We locked the door and we called 911."

"I'm grateful for the dog that we have. I mean he's an 80 pound, 7-month-old Doberman that took charge and got in-between the girls and the window and went into absolute protect mode," said Herrington.

The girls said they also made sure all the doors were locked.

"They did everything they're supposed to do," said Herrington.

Herrington said the girls were hysterical.

"I was scared but I knew I had to put everybody first before I put myself first," said Najera.

"I was just scared," said Grace.

Herrington heard dispatch in the background asking if everyone was okay.

"They had already been here. They interviewed the girls, they got the description of the guy and were on the hint before I ever even got back," said Herrington.

Deputies said a couple of hours later they arrested Davis at a trailer home minutes from Herrington's house.

"The juveniles at home did their part, our deputies did their part, and the community also gave eyewitness testimony as to where this individual went," said Richie Gonzales, TCSO Deputy. "This sets an example of what to do when faced with potential danger."

Deputy Gonzales said he's proud of his team.

"Without the collaborative effort of that shift working together as a unit, we may not have a successful arrest," said Gonzales.

"We're on summer break. There's a lot of kids that are home right now by themselves and you've got to have that conversation with your kids," said Herrington.