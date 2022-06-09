Tulsa Police Say iPad Helped Officers Recover Stolen SUV

Thursday, June 9th 2022, 5:22 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa police say an iPad helped officers recover a stolen vehicle on Thursday morning.

According to police, the victim was unloading his SUV after a trip when he says someone got in the car and drove off near 21st and Riverside.

Police say the victim's iPad was still inside the vehicle, so after calling the police, he used his iPhone to track the iPad to an apartment complex near Pine and North Peoria.

Police say whoever took the SUV damaged the dashboard and ignition switch and stole the man's iPad.

Police say no arrests have been made.