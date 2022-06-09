Rooster Days Returns To Broken Arrow With New Carnival, Updated Event Schedule

Rooster Days, a 91-year tradition, returns to Broken Arrow on Thursday night, kicking off Oklahoma's longest-running festival.
This year's event has some new offerings. Organizers say there will be a new carnival and an updated schedule of events.
The fun begins with a carnival at 5 p.m. on Thursday at Broken Arrow's Central Park.
On Friday, there will be food trucks at the park starting at 10 a.m.
A 5K and fun run will take place on Saturday morning, followed by a parade.
The festival ends with a cornhole tournament on Saturday.