Thursday, June 9th 2022, 6:09 am

By: News On 6

Rooster Days Returns To Broken Arrow With New Carnival, Updated Event Schedule

Rooster Days, a 91-year tradition, returns to Broken Arrow on Thursday night, kicking off Oklahoma's longest-running festival.

This year's event has some new offerings. Organizers say there will be a new carnival and an updated schedule of events.

The fun begins with a carnival at 5 p.m. on Thursday at Broken Arrow's Central Park.

On Friday, there will be food trucks at the park starting at 10 a.m.

A 5K and fun run will take place on Saturday morning, followed by a parade.

The festival ends with a cornhole tournament on Saturday.