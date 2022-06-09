Cherokee Nation To Fly State Flag Only In Special Circumstances Starting This Fall

Thursday, June 9th 2022, 8:49 am

Starting this fall, the Oklahoma state flag will no longer be flown on Cherokee Nation property except under special circumstances. A signed executive order calls for establishing appropriate decorum on property in the interest of the Cherokee people, including setting standards for any flag on display.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Junior signed the executive order to stop flying the Oklahoma state flag on tribal properties in most circumstances. The order says the Oklahoma flag can be displayed with approval from the tribal government, including when state leaders are visiting, during special events, and when honoring the Oklahoma National Guard.

The Cherokee Nation says the move has nothing to do with any pending court rulings and maintains the tribe is still a strong partner with the state of Oklahoma. The Cherokee Nation released a statement saying in part,

“…the executive order is not intended to send any message to the contrary. The Cherokee Nation is a sovereign entity with jurisdiction over our reservation, and the use of the Cherokee Nation flag on our land should reflect the strength and determination of the Cherokee people…”

The order calls for the United States flag to still be flown on properties. This new decision becomes effective starting September 1st.