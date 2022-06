Thursday, June 9th 2022, 5:31 pm

By: News On 6

Henryetta Prepares For Thousands Of Attendees At Music Festival

It's an exciting time in Henryetta as the town prepares for the first-ever Highway to Henryetta Festival.

The event is being organized by a famous, former Henryetta resident, Troy Aikman.

News On 6's Johnny Resendiz gave us a preview.