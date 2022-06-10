Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Parts Of Green Country

Friday, June 10th 2022, 3:29 am

By: News On 6

Update 6:15 a.m. 6/10/2022

The National Weather Service has extended a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Sequoyah and Wagoner counties until 8 a.m. on Friday morning.

Update 6:09 a.m. 6/10/2022

Several watches and warnings are in effect across Green Country as a round of storms pummels the state with strong winds and heavy rain.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Cherokee, Haskell, Le Flore, Muskogee and Sequoyah counties in OK until 8:45 a.m. on Friday.

A Flood Advisory has also been issued for Tulsa and Creek counties until 8:45 a.m. on Friday. Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas is possible, according to the NWS.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for McIntosh, Okfuskee and Okmulgee counties until 6:15 a.m. on Friday.

The NWS advises people in the path of this storm to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

According to the NWS, this storm has the potential to produce 60 mph wind gusts and penny-size hail

Update 4:12 a.m. 6/10/2022

A Flood Watch has been issued for several counties in Northeast Oklahoma as early morning storms pummel the state with heavy rain and high winds.

According to the NWS, the Flood watch impacts the following counties in Oklahoma: Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore; Mayes; McIntosh, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington counties.

The NWS says the watch will remain in effect until 10 a.m. on Friday morning.

According to the NWS says anyone living in a flood-prone area should be prepared to take action in the event flooding develops.

Update 4:12 a.m. 6/10/2022

Early-morning storms are moving across parts of Green Country on Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Osage and Pawnee counties until 4:45 a.m. on Friday morning.

The NWS Says this storm has the potential for high wind threats upwards of 60 mph. According to the NWS, people in the path of this storm are advised to seek shelter in an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Update 3:31 a.m. 6/10/2022

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Adair, Cherokee, Creek, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okmulgee, Osage, Pawnee, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington counties until 8 a.m.



