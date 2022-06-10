Friday, June 10th 2022, 8:31 am

By: News On 6

'Pathways Forward Resource Fair' To Take Place At The Tulsa Dream Center

On Friday, the Tulsa Dream Center will host the third annual "Pathways Forward Resource Fair."

The event is being put on by the Mayor's Office of Resilience and Equity, in partnership with Birthright Living Legacy.

The City says the event will help those who have faced barriers because of a history in the justice system.

It will provide resources for employment, housing, advocacy, education and health.

The fair will take place at the Tulsa Dream Center starting Friday morning at 11 a.m.