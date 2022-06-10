×
Special Feature: US Senate GOP Primary Debate
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
Weather Alerts: Click to See Watches and Warnings
Friday Evening Forecast With Stacia Knight
Join the conversation (
)
Friday, June 10th 2022, 6:40 pm
By:
Stacia Knight
Friday Evening Forecast With Stacia Knight
Meteorologist Stacia Knight is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your evening forecast.
Top Headlines
State Attorney General Requests Execution Dates For 25 Death Row Inmates
News 9
Oklahoma attorney general John O'Connor formally filed a motion in the state's court of criminal appeals Friday to set execution dates for 25 death row inmates.
Chris Harris Jr Gives Back By Holding Football Camp In Broken Arrow
Daniel Hawk
Former Bixby Spartan and longtime NFL player Chris Harris Jr. has brought his football camp back to Green Country.
Surveillance Video Shows Thieves Stealing From Construction Trailer
Jordan Tidwell
Surveillance video shows thieves breaking into a construction trailer and stealing tools.
Cyclists Compete In 1st Round Of Tulsa Tough
News On 6
Tulsa Tough is now underway, bringing in cyclists from around the world!
Tulsa Police Officer Resigns Ahead Of First-Degree Rape Charge
News On 6
A former Tulsa Police Officer who is facing first degree-rape charges turned himself in, after resigning his position.
Woman Who Disappeared From Houston 42 Years Ago Found Living In Oklahoma
News On 6
A woman who disappeared as a baby more than 40-years ago, after her parents were murdered in Houston, has been found.
View More Stories