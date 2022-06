Saturday, June 11th 2022, 8:10 pm

By: News On 6

Highway Covered In Rotten Onions After Truck Spills Load Near Miami

Miami Police said a truck carrying rotten onions lost its load on Highway 69 just west of the city.

A viewer named Gary Crow sent us these pictures of the onions in the middle of the highway.

Police said the roads became slick after vehicles drove over the onions.

Officers said the truck spread onions for miles before the driver noticed. Thankfully no one was hurt.