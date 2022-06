Saturday, June 11th 2022, 9:12 pm

By: News On 6

Tulsa Tough Rider, Pedestrian Injured After Crash On Course

Two people are hurt after a crash during the Men's Pro Race at Tulsa Tough.

Race officials said a rider and a pedestrian were hurt when the pedestrian stepped onto the course and the rider hit them.

Both people were treated and taken to the hospital.

Their conditions have not been released.