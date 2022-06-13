Rooster Days Festival Wraps Up In Broken Arrow

Sunday, June 12th 2022, 7:36 pm

Rooster Days celebrated its 91st year this weekend and many say it’s better than ever.

“It’s a lot bigger than I was anticipating, the food has been marvelous, and she is loving it, so pretty good,” said Ashli Millea, from Tulsa.

“We’re hanging out, and I read online that this is a very old event and I thought that was really cool, but I don’t see any roosters,” said Jessica Fletcher, from Broken Arrow. “Still really fun.”

Thousands enjoyed the games, live music, and carnival rides.

Siblings Caylee and Zeke Fulps tested out the Slingshot ride.

“Scary,” said Caylee, about the ride.

“It was pretty fun, it went down really fast,” said Zeke.

Jennifer Conway, the President and CEO of the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce, said she hopes people see the festival as a way to spend time in the community.

“Rooster Days was founded on the premise of Broken Arrow coming together to support our farmers, they had extra eggs, and so the business community came down and bought the eggs, that is what Rooster Days is all about,” said Conway. “So this event, from the parade to the run, to the carnival, it’s all about coming together.”

Many parents said they are planning on bringing their kids back to Rooster Days in the future.

“I would definitely come check it out, it’s nice, they got a lot of things for kids, and a lot of things to do, definitely worth checking it out,” said Joe Kennedy, from Sand Springs.

The Broken Arrow Chamber has not yet set a date for next year’s festival, but organizers say it will be in June again.