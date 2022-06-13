Mother Road Market Celebrates Pride Month With Drag Brunch

Sunday, June 12th 2022, 7:59 pm

By: News On 6

Tulsa's Mother Road Market celebrated Pride Month with a "Drag Brunch" on Sunday.

The Food Halls teamed up with the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation to show their support for the LGBTQ community with a free drag performance and brunch.

Limited edition t-shirts were sold at the event and all proceeds will be donated to "P-Flag Tulsa," which provides support and advocacy for the queer community.

"We're trying to make drag as much as like RuPaul's drag race... we're bringing it mainstream... we want to show that local drag and make it more available to more people," said Kiana Davenport Jade, Miss Gay Oklahoma.

Mother Road Market will continue its celebration of Pride Month with a Karaoke Brunch next Sunday and a Dance Party Brunch on June 24th.