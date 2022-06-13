ATV Riders Arrested After Leading Tulsa Police On Chase

Sunday, June 12th 2022, 8:09 pm

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police arrested two ATV riders after a chase Saturday night.

Police said a large group of dirt bike and ATV riders were driving recklessly and blocking traffic intersections.

Undercover officers and a police helicopter followed the group and police said they found one of the riders after he wrecked his ATV.

Officers said one of the suspects hopped on another rider's ATV and the two tried to outrun the police.

The riders eventually drove into a creek, then tried to run but police used the helicopter to catch both men.

Officers arrested Jarvis Johnson and Cody Clemmons for running from police and reckless driving.